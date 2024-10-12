× Expand Virginia Museum of the Civil War Staff Tour group Outside of Bushong House during Spirits of New Market 2023

Explore the battlefield after hours and step back in time with our annual lantern tour program, "Spirits of New Market," as we celebrate the indomitable spirit of those whose lives were impacted by the Battle of New Market. You'll follow your guide on a lantern-lit tour of the Battlefield encountering living historians portraying the soldiers, townsfolk, and Bushong family. While interacting with the characters, you'll be able to lend aid to the wounded, ask questions and experience the Battlefield in a whole new way.

Event Rates: $10 per adult (ages 13 and older) $6 per youth (ages 6-12) Children 5 and under are free, $5 for New Market residents (ages 6+) with proof of residency. Each walking tour lasts approximately 45 minutes and covers approximately ½ mile over grass and gravel. Tour sizes are limited and wait times may be up to 45 minutes. The museum will be open until the final tour departs for the evening. Pets are not permitted at this event.