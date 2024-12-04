Spirit of Christmas Parade

The 2024 Christmas Parade Sponsored by United Community Bank will be on Wednesday, December 4th at 5:30pm. Our Grand Marshall is the Fountain Inn High School Class of 2025

The deadline for entry will be November 7th at 4:00pm.

Accepted entries will be notified by November 14th via email or phone.

More information about the line-up, directions, and guidelines will be sent at that time.

Please send cash or checks made out to:

Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce

102 Depot Street

Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

We look forward to seeing you on December 4th!

***ALL FLOATS, CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND ANY OTHER TOWED VEHICLES MUST BE DECORATED WITH LIGHTS AND/OR HOLIDAY THEMED DECORATIONS***

Please HAND candy to children with the use of Walking Participants- NO THROWING CANDY