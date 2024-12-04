Spirit of Christmas Parade
to
Downtown Fountain Inn 102 Depot Street, Fountain Inn, South Carolina 29644
The 2024 Christmas Parade Sponsored by United Community Bank will be on Wednesday, December 4th at 5:30pm. Our Grand Marshall is the Fountain Inn High School Class of 2025
The deadline for entry will be November 7th at 4:00pm.
Accepted entries will be notified by November 14th via email or phone.
More information about the line-up, directions, and guidelines will be sent at that time.
Please send cash or checks made out to:
Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce
102 Depot Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
We look forward to seeing you on December 4th!
***ALL FLOATS, CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND ANY OTHER TOWED VEHICLES MUST BE DECORATED WITH LIGHTS AND/OR HOLIDAY THEMED DECORATIONS***
Please HAND candy to children with the use of Walking Participants- NO THROWING CANDY