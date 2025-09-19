Spartanburg Greek Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303

We welcome you to join us at this family friendly event September 19-21, 2025. We are excited to offer savory platters, scrumptious pita sandwiches, and our always popular pastries along with a Greek band, dancing, church tours, and shopping. OPA! 

NO Drive-thru.  Please contact our partner Hub City Delivery to have food delivered directly to you!

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
