Spartanburg Greek Festival
to
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303
We welcome you to join us at this family friendly event September 19-21, 2025. We are excited to offer savory platters, scrumptious pita sandwiches, and our always popular pastries along with a Greek band, dancing, church tours, and shopping. OPA!
NO Drive-thru. Please contact our partner Hub City Delivery to have food delivered directly to you!
Info
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family