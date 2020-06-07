Space, Science and Engineering Summer Camps

× Expand Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute Nestled in the mountains of the Pisgah National Forest at a former historic NASA facility, experience how NASA tracks and communicates with satellites; maps and studies orbital objects; learns about deep space; studies and photographs our universe and beyond.

SPACE CAMPS – HANDS-ON LEARNING

Space Camps – Space • Astronomy • Science • Robotics • 3D Printing • Cryptography

Our space camps which include astronomy, science, and robotics provide an array of learning experiences – from astronomy, physics and astrobiology (with the same equipment once used by NASA), to simulate space missions that teach leadership, teamwork and STEM principles. Or you may choose an experience in robotics, sensors, artificial intelligence (AI); cryptography and secret messages; computational thinking; 3D design/printing and more.

PARI is located on a 200 acre historic NASA site, nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, and provides a once in a lifetime exposure to science, outdoor adventure, leadership development, social comradery and fun.

2020 SUMMER STEM CAMPS | Registration is now open!

All camps are co-ed.

Above & Beyond – explore astronomy, physics, and astrobiology

Operation Nebula – simulating space missions that teach leadership, teamwork and STEM principles

A Rover’s Journey– robotics, sensors, artificial intelligence (AI)

Astro Explorers – computational thinking, 3D design & printing

Secrets of a Spy Station – learn about cryptography and create secret messages

View all 2020 Camp Registration Offerings on our website " pari.edu "