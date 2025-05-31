× Expand SwVAL festival SwVAL flyer

From off-grid to underground, tiny homes to truck conversions, homebuilding to homesteading - SwVAL has you covered.

With a focus on information, building connections, and creating community- join us to celebrate all the ways we can live differently.

Ferrum, VA – The Southwest Virginia Alternative Living Expo (SWVAL) is proud to announce the details for its highly anticipated event, bringing together experts, innovators, and alternative living enthusiasts for a day of learning, connection, and inspiration. The event will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Ferrum Park, located at 10884 Franklin St., Ferrum, VA 24088.

This year’s expo promises a diverse range of keynote speakers, hands-on demonstrations, and a vibrant marketplace, all aimed at empowering attendees with the knowledge and tools to lead more sustainable and self-sufficient lifestyles. All proceeds from this event go to support the Ferrum Park project! For the full list of our presenters, demonstrations, vendors and tours - visit our website at www.swval.com