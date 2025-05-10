× Expand Southern Skies

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival returns to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Curated by the Dirty Guv’nahs.

2025 Lineup: Charley Crockett, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Willow Avalon, Devon Gilfillian, Southern Avenue, and Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies.

Produced by Dogwood Arts

Dogwood Arts has a 68-year history of arts advocacy, environmental stewardship, and economic impact in East Tennessee. With the financial support of corporate sponsors, grant funding, local government investment, and private donors, we produce 20 year-round events and programs that help make Knoxville a great place to live, work and play.