Southern Rails Rail Jam

Expect Lots of Shreddin' the Gnar at Beech Mountain this November with Inaugural Event

Beech Mountain NC, Eastern America’s highest town at 5,506 feet will host the first ever Southern Rails competition Saturday, November 26th . Southern Rails is a rail jam open to ages eight and older with a $3,000 cash purse! First-place winners in both Freeski and Snowboarding will take home 1,000 cash money! A full day of activities are planned including an awards ceremony and raffle and the premiere of the Teton Gravity Research Winter Film. During the competition for both skiing and snowboarding, men and women will compete together with awards for beginners, intermediate and advanced participants. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lees-McRae Ski & Snowboard Ski & Snowboard team. With sweeping views of snow-capped mountain tops, Beech Mountain, is the ideal destination for winter adventure with lots of enjoy exciting sports and activities. After a thrilling day of exploring the area, guests can re-group by a crackling fire at one of many lodging options for groups of all sizes from condos, chalets, and private homes, to quaint inns & lodges, with many priced at under $100 a night. For more information visit www.beechmtn.com