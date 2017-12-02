Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales

Each year artists of the Southern Highland Craft Guild liquidate overstocks and annual inventory at the Holiday Makers Sale. Occurring two Saturdays in December, the 2nd and 9th, members will be on hand in the center’s auditorium selling select work 10-50% off retail from 10 am to 4 pm.

The sale provides artists a market in which they can cycle out remaining 2017 product to begin the new year with a fresh start. This allows many creatives to try out new techniques, and begin their annual production process. For the customer, the sale means great deals for holiday shopping and a chance to connect with the makers. It also provides an exciting, festive alternative to mall and big box import shopping. Choose from a variety of gift items including ceramics, jewelry, fiber, paper, glass and wood.