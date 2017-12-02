Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales

Google Calendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00

Folk Art Center Milepost 382 Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville, North Carolina 28815

Each year artists of the Southern Highland Craft Guild liquidate overstocks and annual inventory at the Holiday Makers Sale. Occurring two Saturdays in December, the 2nd and 9th, members will be on hand in the center’s auditorium selling select work 10-50% off retail from 10 am to 4 pm.

The sale provides artists a market in which they can cycle out remaining 2017 product to begin the new year with a fresh start. This allows many creatives to try out new techniques, and begin their annual production process. For the customer, the sale means great deals for holiday shopping and a chance to connect with the makers. It also provides an exciting, festive alternative to mall and big box import shopping. Choose from a variety of gift items including ceramics, jewelry, fiber, paper, glass and wood.

Nearly 70 artists participate over the course of the two sales, with a different group of artists each weekend – so plan on coming to both for best selection! A complete list of exhibitors will be available at www.craftguild.org by mid-November 2017.

Info
Folk Art Center Milepost 382 Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville, North Carolina 28815 View Map
828.298.7928
Google Calendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Southern Highland Craft Guild Holiday Maker Sales - 2017-12-02 00:00:00
E-newsletters
Subscribe today for as little as $10.95!
Like us on facebook
Visit Our Sister Magazines!
Visit The Roanoker.com
Visit LifeOutsideMag.com
Visit bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: