× Expand Courtesy Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem

Are you ready?! Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem is coming your way July 24-26, 2025! It's our fourth year of the festival which offers everything off-road for four nights and three days right here in Grundy, Virginia! Thousands of visitors from 12 states converged on Southern Gap in July 2024 as Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem wrapped up its third year of the off-road and music festival.

"Record crowds were in attendance at Mountain Mayhem 2024, both in terms of spectators and competitors,” said Billie Campbell, co-owner with Patrick Owens, of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, the venue at which the annual event is held. “Our goal each year is to continue to grow the festival to showcase our region and what it has to offer."

In addition to the many regional visitors at the event, the 2024 event had visitors from 12 states, including those in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa and Maine.

Event sponsors for Mountain Mayhem 2025 are now being invited to sign on for the 2025 event. They will be featured here as they sign on.

In addition to off-road events including the hill climb, drag racing, rally course racing, an obstacle course and fun and games from blindfold breakout and tire slingin’ to dizzy daze and moonlight madness night ride, the 2025 festival will also provide nightly music entertainment. Rock-n-Roll bingo will be back for two nights, and live music will be featured on Friday night, followed by fireworks.

Make your plans now to join us! Visit our website for details.