Grundy, Va. — Planning is underway to finalize a schedule of events for Southern Gap Elk Fest 2020 to be held at the Southern Gap Visitor Center and in the surrounding community in October.

Music, games and good food -- as well as opportunities to take part in guided tours to view Buchanan County’s elk population -- will be among the activities on tap October 14-17 as Buchanan County Tourism, the Southern Gap Visitor Center, SWVA Sportsmen and the SWVA Coalfields Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation host the four-day festival designed to feature unique and memorable experiences for lovers of wildlife and the outdoors and those seeking a taste of authentic mountain heritage.

Admission to daily festival events is free, however, there are fees for guided elk viewing tours and a wild game dinner. Lodging and camping are available on site, as well as in the nearby Town of Grundy.