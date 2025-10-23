Southern Gap Elk Fest

Join us for one of our biggest events of the year -- October 23-25, 2025 -- celebrating the mountain heritage and culture of our part of the world. The elk are bugling and it's the perfect time to see them in their natural habitat! A wild game dinner, mountain games, music and more are a part of the annual festival. Stay tuned for more details!

Elk Fest is an annual festival held in Grundy, VA to celebrate the mountain heritage and culture of the region. Grundy is the elk capital of Virginia, where the elk population was restored and the herd has thrived, providing opportunities for elk viewing.