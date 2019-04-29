SOUTH CAROLINA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL
FORT MILL SC 345 N WHITE ST, Fort Mill, South Carolina 29715
The South Carolina Strawberry Festival is Fort Mill's welcome to spring where you will spend the week enjoying the sweet taste of our homegrown sun-kissed strawberries. This year we are celebrating our 10th Anniversary! Join us in beautiful historic Fort Mill, SC from April 29th to May 4th for an exciting week of the sweetest strawberries in the south!
