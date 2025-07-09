South Carolina Peach Festival

Celebrating over 50 years of southern charm, sweet traditions, and, of course, the juiciest peaches! Held annually in the heart of Gaffney, SC, the South Carolina Peach Festival brings together locals and visitors alike for days filled with family fun, live entertainment, thrilling rides, and mouthwatering food. From our famous Peach Dessert Contest to the lively parade and exciting Peach Jam concert, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join us as we honor the peach capital of the South and create unforgettable memories at this beloved summer tradition!

