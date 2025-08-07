The South Carolina New Play Festival starts on Thursday, August 7, and will feature a wide range of musicals, plays, town halls, an outdoor variety stage, and a Broadway Cabaret featuring Broadway’s Elphaba, Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked).

The festival takes place in historic downtown Greenville at venues including The Gunter Theatre at the Peace Center, CentreStage, The Warehouse Theatre, South Carolina Children’s Theatre, Falls Park, and the Governor’s School for the Arts.

The South Carolina New Play Festival (SCNPF) is thrilled to announce its 2025 multi-day festival will feature performances from viral sensation Piff the Magic Dragon and Broadway-star Mary Kate Morrissey.

This year’s new plays and musicals come from an astounding lineup of extraordinary artists with new work from Rachel Bonds, Michael Kooman and Chris Dimond, Lyra Nalan, John van der Put (Aka Piff the Magic Dragon) and Matt Schatz, and Aurin Squire.

The 2025 season will also showcase the final round of South Carolina’s Next Broadway Star where the most talented teenagers in the state compete for scholarships before Celebrity judges including Tony-winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony-nominee John Ellison Conlee, and Broadway Casting Director Merri Sugarman.