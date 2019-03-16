South Atlantic Hops Conference 2019

2019 South Atlantic Hops Conference. Hosted by NCSU. This conference is designed to educate, enlighten, and engage growers, brewers, beer enthusiasts, and other interested parties about the South Atlantic hops industry. The event will take place all day Saturday, March 16th and the first half of Sunday, March 17th. March 17th is St. Patrick's Day which is quite the event in Asheville, especially for beer lovers. So, plan now to stay over until Monday.