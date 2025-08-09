× Expand Courtesy Sourwood Festival

Since 1977, historic Black Mountain has drawn in more than 30,000 annual attendees for the Sourwood Festival. This annual summer community celebration marks the beginning of the sourwood honey-selling season. This unique honey is gathered from the sourwood tree, a native tree in the Southern Appalachian region.

Explore the allure of Black Mountain and find out why we proudly hold a ranking as one of the most picturesque towns in America. Downtown Black Mountain’s Sourwood Festival is a vibrant celebration of our bees and locally produced sourwood honey, proudly presented by the Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce.

We're looking forward to seeing you there!