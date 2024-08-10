× Expand Black Mountain-Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce

Since 1977, the heart of Black Mountain has drawn in thousands of attendees for the Sourwood Festival, and there’s a compelling reason behind it!

This annual summer celebration marks the beginning of the sourwood honey-selling season. This distinct honey is gathered from the sourwood tree, a native tree in the Southern Appalachian region. Explore the allure of Black Mountain and find out why we proudly hold a ranking as one of the most picturesque towns in America.

Downtown Black Mountain’s Sourwood Festival is a vibrant celebration of our bees and locally-produced sourwood honey, proudly presented by the local Chamber of Commerce.

Wander through several streets adorned with over 150 vendors, indulge in festival delicacies, and enjoy a diverse range of live music. As the festival unfolds on side streets, our Main Street stays open, inviting you to explore the galleries, restaurants, and stores that contribute to our unique charm. Breweries, Live Music, Art Galleries and so much more!