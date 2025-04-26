Sounds of Nature - Kids' Music Day

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Join us for a fun-filled, nature-themed afternoon of music, where families and kids can groove to the sounds in nature! This interactive concert held in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space celebrates the beauty of the natural world, featuring lively performances, eco-themed songs and hands-on activities that teach kids about conservation. Included with park admission.

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
