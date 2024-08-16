Soul of Cville Festival: Black Excellence

The 4th Annual Soul of Cville Festival's origin comes from the need to share the positive stories, personal interactions and memory creation of Charlottesville's Black Community's resilience, pride and advocacy. Bringing together folks from greater Charlottesville to the festival creates a fertile ground for a harmonic sharing of one of its multi-cultural groups. Organizations, Entrepreneurs and Craftspeople gather and celebrate with attendees, initiating stories of their experiences and interactions at the festival. The setting offers spots for informal gatherings of families and friends, coworkers and those with like-interests.

The festival itself is an in-person experience of "unity of purpose" and "celebration of belonging," opening pathways of exploration into a greater whole. The festival has grown in popularity and presence, bringing into being a "vibe" that resonates with those who have attended, as well as newcomers. This is on purpose; reclaiming the day in August 2017 where one segment of society asserted its own values and brought racial violence to our citizens.

Artisans, performers and changemakers will be sharing, demonstrating and providing hands-on opportunities for adults and children (our next generation). There's a fashion show, a Best of Black Cville recognition banquet (nominated by the public), and scholarship awards honoring local Black teenagers planning to attend college or give back to their communities through leadership or community service.

These elements bring forward the exploration, celebration and preservation of a rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Black community.