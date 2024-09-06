"Soul in Bloom" Solo Exhibit by Sunny Mullarkey

× Expand Kristina White Sunny Mullarkey Solo Exhibit

Throughout life, endless curiosity has driven Mullarkey to discover and create whimsical worlds, fueling a sense of purposeful chaos through unexpected perspectives. In her new body of work, she crafts designs with bold colors and rich textures that flow playfully, inviting viewers to explore the vibrant layers within each piece. Mullarkey desires for “my art to ignite your imagination, sparking curiosity, and a sense of life within you.” “Soul in Bloom” debuts at Spoonbill Gallery on September 6th at 10am in person or online and concludes on September 28th at 4pm. Join us as we host Mullarkey in the gallery for an artist reception during First Fridays on September 6th from 6-9pm, at 1292 Pendleton Street in the Village of West Greenville.