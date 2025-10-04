× Expand Surry Sonker Trail

Celebrate a beloved Surry County tradition at the annual Sonker Festival on October 4th, 2025, from 1 to 5 PM, at the historic Edwards-Franklin House in Mount Airy. Enjoy various flavors of sonker, a unique, cobbler-like dessert, while listening to live old-time and bluegrass music. Flat-foot dancing adds to the lively atmosphere. Admission is free, with a small fee for sonker and beverages. Don't forget your lawn chairs for a perfect afternoon of history, music, and food!

The Sonker Festival is a Surry County tradition, presented each year by the Surry County Historical Society. It is held the first Saturday in October at the Edwards-Franklin House west of Mount Airy. Festival attendees sample sonker made from a variety of family recipes passed down through generations.