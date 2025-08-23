SOLO Wilderness First Aid (WFA) Course

×

This 2-day entry-level course is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts looking for introductory first aid training and backcountry medical skills. There are no prerequisites for this class. Holders of a current Advanced Wilderness First Aid (AWFA) or Wilderness First Responder (WFR) certification from SOLO may use this course for recertification. Wilderness First Aid (WFA) covers topics ranging from preparation and prevention to assessment and treatment. Students will have an opportunity to learn practical skills through hands-on scenarios as well as in a traditional classroom setting. This workshop will take place at Grandfather Mountain and be hosted by Nantahala Outdoor Center’s SOLO Southeast Wilderness Medicine and Survival School. Instruction both days is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $285. All participants must be 14 years or older. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.