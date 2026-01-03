× Expand Courtesy Anderson Arts Center

The Soirée is back for its fifth year as Anderson’s signature arts festival, transforming downtown into a hub of creativity and celebration! The 2026 Soirée will uphold its tradition of excellence while showcasing the best in visual, culinary, and performing arts.

This vibrant, community-led festival—hosted by the City of Anderson—offers an unforgettable two-day cultural experience that draws visitors from across the region. New this year, artist demo tents will be interwoven with vendor booths, giving guests a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

The Soirée is coordinated by the City of Anderson with artistic guidance from the Anderson Arts Center and enthusiastic support from community volunteers. Proceeds from the festival help cover production costs and fund new art initiatives, ensuring that creativity continues to thrive in Anderson year-round.