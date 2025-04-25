Soirée 2025

× Expand Anderson Arts Center

The Soirée is back for its fourth year as a signature arts festival that electrifies the streets of downtown Anderson! The 2025 Soirée will continue the same standard of excellence with a focus on visual, culinary, and performing arts.

This community-led festival, hosted by the City of Anderson, will provide an entertaining two-day cultural experience attracting visitors from near and far. The Soirée Committee will provide participating artists with convenient set-up, artist parking, complimentary snacks & beverages, booth sitters, and security throughout the festival.

The Soirée is coordinated by the City of Anderson with artistic guidance from the Anderson Arts Center and support from community volunteers. Any proceeds realized will be used to subsidize production of this annual arts festival, as well as to provide funding for new art initiatives in Anderson.

Location:

The Soirée takes place in downtown Anderson, SC on Main Street and Carolina Wren Park. Exhibitor booths will be located along Main Street.

Anderson is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Upstate of South Carolina. Anderson, SC is 30 minutes south of Greenville, SC and about two hours from Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

Event Dates and Times: