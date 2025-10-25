Smoky Mountains Bluegrass Festival

Voted #1 Best Event/Festival in Haywood County (2024 & 2025) – Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Haywood County Arts Council’s Annual Bluegrass Festival Fundraiser on Saturday, October 25, 2025!

This year, we’re returning stronger than ever at the beautiful Maggie Valley Festival Grounds —just in time for the stunning leaf season! After the challenges of Hurricane Helene forced us to cancel last year’s event, we’re more excited than ever to bring you a bigger, better, and unmissable festival in 2025!

What to Expect:

Award-winning Bluegrass Bands that’ll have you tapping your feet all day long!

that’ll have you tapping your feet all day long! Local Artists & Vendors showcasing their incredible creations—get your hands on one-of-a-kind works of art!

showcasing their incredible creations—get your hands on one-of-a-kind works of art! Raffles with amazing prizes, including unique items from local artisans!

with amazing prizes, including unique items from local artisans! Artist Member Demonstrations —watch our talented artists at work and maybe even learn something new!

—watch our talented artists at work and maybe even learn something new! A child and adult playground —there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

—there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Delicious local food and drinks will keep you fueled while you take in the festivities!

This festival is not just an event—it’s a celebration of community, art, and resilience. It’s a time for us to come together, support local artists, and have a blast in the heart of Haywood County.

Your participation is key to helping us fund and grow the Haywood County Arts Council’s programs and continue supporting local talent. We can’t wait to see you there and share this incredible experience together! Let’s make 2025 a year to remember!

We’re excited to present the 2025 line-up:

Ticket Information | GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Early Bird Ticket Rates:

General Ticket (12+ years of age) $55 + NC Sales Tax = $58.85

Youth (up to 12 years of age) FREE!

After August 30, tickets increase to $65 + NC Sales Tax = $69.55