Smoky Mountain Ultimate Elvis Weekend
to
Grand Smokies Resort Lodge 2385 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863
The Smoky Mountain Ultimate Elvis Weekend is held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee at the Grand Smokies Resort Lodge and Event Center. Celebrating the life and music of Elvis Presley. Enjoy a variety of events including Elvis tribute artist performances, The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, and Elvis-themed activities. Experience the quaintness of Pigeon Forge and the beautiful Smoky Mountains while honoring the legacy of the King.
2026 SCHEDULE
Friday, January 16
- 2 p.m. – Preliminary Round 1 of The Ultimate Elvis Contest
- 8 p.m. – Headliner Show
- 10 p.m. – After-Party at Hard Rock Cafe
Saturday, January 17
- 2 p.m. – Preliminary Round 2 of The Ultimate Elvis Contest
- 8 p.m. – Headliner Show
- 10 p.m. – After-Party at Hard Rock Cafe
Sunday, January 18
- 11 a.m. – Elvis Gospel Show
- 3 p.m. – The Ultimate Elvis Contest Finals