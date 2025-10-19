× Expand Courtesy Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival

The Smoky Mountain Ultimate Elvis Weekend is held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee at the Grand Smokies Resort Lodge and Event Center. Celebrating the life and music of Elvis Presley. Enjoy a variety of events including Elvis tribute artist performances, The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, and Elvis-themed activities. Experience the quaintness of Pigeon Forge and the beautiful Smoky Mountains while honoring the legacy of the King.

2026 SCHEDULE

Friday, January 16

2 p.m. – Preliminary Round 1 of The Ultimate Elvis Contest

8 p.m. – Headliner Show

10 p.m. – After-Party at Hard Rock Cafe

Saturday, January 17

2 p.m. – Preliminary Round 2 of The Ultimate Elvis Contest

8 p.m. – Headliner Show

10 p.m. – After-Party at Hard Rock Cafe

Sunday, January 18