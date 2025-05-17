Saturday, May 17, 2025 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Sunday, May 18, 2025 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scotland in the Smokies is calling you!!! Celebrating its 43rd year, the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games is Tennessee’s oldest festival of Scottish, Irish and Celtic culture. Presenting folk, roots, rock & pop music, highland athletics, pipes & drums, highland and Irish dance. Whisky tastings, vendors and a great selection of beer and food from the Scottish, Irish and British homelands. Enjoy a weekend of family fun in the beautiful foothills of Townsend, Tennessee, just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The mission of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games is to preserve the heritage and culture of Scotland by fostering national and international sporting, dancing and music competition, as well as cultural performances of the Scottish clans, education, folklore, music, arts, piping, drumming, athletic events and other festivities in the area. The SMSFG shall remain a viable leader in family entertainment and good stewards of our assets, giving back to the community.