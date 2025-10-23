× Expand Courtesy Smoky Mountain Jubilee

Smoky Mountain Jubilee, hosted by Dr. Ralph Sexton, Dr. Joe Arthur, and Dr. CT Townsend, will gather in beautiful Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, February 26-27, 2026. We are excited to enjoy a spirit of jubilee for two exciting days in the LeConte Event Center. Join us for this free event as we gather to hear powerful preaching from great men of God, experience Spirit-filled worship, and enjoy great Gospel singing by amazing choirs and southern gospel group favorites!

Please sign up for this free event at www.smokymountainjubilee.com or call 864-332-4979.