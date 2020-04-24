Learning keeps us young. Preserving and sharing local heritage arts keeps us grounded. If the old proverb is “idle hands are the devil’s workshop”, we’ve got the antidote – exploring fiber arts this Spring. The 11th annual Smoky Mountain Fiber Arts Festival, presented by the Townsend Artisan Guild and the Tennessee Valley Handspinners Guild, will be Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, 9am-5pm, and Pre-Festival Classes Thursday, April 23, 1-5 pm. Admission to the Festival and the Museum is free and open to the public.