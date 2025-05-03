× Expand Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival

Enjoy a day filled with live music, tasty food trucks, and unique vendors offering collectibles celebrating these legendary figures. Plus, you’ll get to watch epic competitions, hear from famous Bigfoot researchers, and dive deep into the mysteries of these mythical creatures. Bring the whole family for a reunion like no other, where cryptids and fun collide!

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is family-friendly and pet-friendly.

Please note that there is limited handicap access.

Festival Tickets

5K Registration