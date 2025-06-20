Smokey Mountain Super Truck & Tractor Pull

Greene County Fair Grounds 123 Fair Grounds Rd., Greeneville, Tennessee 37745

Come join us for the Smokey Mountain Super Truck & Tractor Pull at Greene County Fairgrounds in Greeneville, TN. The event will feature pullers from several states who will be competing in multiple classes.

"Come feel the rumble of the most powerful motorsport on earth." Vehicles with 4,000 plus horespower and 100 mph wheel speeds drag a weight transfer machine down a 300 ft . track. Classes include Blown 2-wheel drive and 4 wheel drive trucks along with super charged Modified Mini Rod Tractors and Pro Stock Tractors. Come join us for a weekend of family fun! Hope to see you there!

Info

Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
423 620-8735
