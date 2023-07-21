Smoke on the Mountain Barbeque Championship
to
Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, City of Galax, Virginia 24333
×
Smoke on the Mountain
The streets of downtown Galax are packed with people and the air is filled with fragrant clouds of hickory smoke and the tangy bite of vinegar with mustard, mingling with sweetness of tomato and the mouth-watering sizzle of slow cooked pork.
Smoke on the Mountain promises all that, plus live music, crafters, vendors, children’s activities and other attractions on several blocks of historic downtown Galax.
Info
Downtown Galax 403 North Main Street, City of Galax, Virginia 24333
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family