Run, paddle, cast and bike your way to fun at Smith River Fest! Presented by Sovah Health - Martinsville and held annually at the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex in Henry County, Virginia, this event is truly a celebration of all things associated with the Smith River and our great outdoors. Ride the river, learn to fly-fish, browse vendors and challenge yourself in the Helgramite Hustle 5K Mud Run.

Join us as we celebrate the Smith River and its 45 miles of scenic beauty flowing through our community and the nearly 20 miles of shared-use trails that make up the Smith River Trail System.

Admission and parking are free!

Learn more about the organizers, vendors and variety of activities offered throughout the weekend by visiting our website.