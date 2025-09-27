× Expand SML Wine Festival

SEPTEMBER 27-28, 2025 | Bernard’s Landing SML

After a 17-year hiatus, the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will return to the stunning grounds of Bernard’s Landing for the next five years, starting Sept. 27-28, 2025.

Make plans to join us for SML’s marquee event, which will offer awe-inspiring lake and mountain views, amazing wineries, talented artisan vendors and awesome live music. More details coming soon!

Ticket Pricing

Taster Ticket: $50

(Taster tickets include a souvenir SML Wine Festival wine glass.)

2-Day Taster Ticket: $90

Non-Taster/Designated Driver Ticket: $20

VIP Ticket: $150

(Includes access to VIP lounge area with hors d’oeurves, beverages, wine, beer, and private VIP bathrooms.)

This year’s event will be showcasing a true taste of Virginia by hosting a number of wineries from all over the Commonwealth. Tasters may purchase their favorites by the glass and bottle. We also provide off-premise wine sales and convenient pick-up following the event.

The SML Wine Festival stage will host two full days of music from popular local, regional, and national talent. The lineup is in the final steps of being scheduled, so stay tuned for updates and announcements!

The SML Wine Festival is the perfect place to find that special and unique gift or handcrafted item. All of our vendors are curated to offer a variety of distinctive products that will enhance your wine festival experience.

Festival goers will have no shortage of options when it comes to food at this year’s event. Whether you’re looking for a light snack or fare that’s a bit more filling, we’ve got you covered.