Small Business Saturday F.A.B. Crawl

Downtown Morganton, NC Morganton, North Carolina

Saturday, November 30th ALL DAY!

Crawl with us during the Small Business Saturday FAB Crawl (Food, Art & Brew) in downtown Morganton.

Retailers, Restaurants, Breweries, Pubs, and Art Studios are signing up to participate in the ALL DAY FAB Crawl on Saturday, November 30th.

How do you participate? Each business will provide "crawlers" a punch card to get "punched" at each business visited (full list of businesses coming soon). Visit participating businesses and enter for a chance to win some great prizes!! Three lucky winners will receive some awesome prize packages! There is no cost to participate.

Are you a business owner that wishes to participate? Email Abby at info@downtownmorganton.com to learn how you can get involved.

