Slight Departure

to

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Slight Departure is a Folk/Americana/Old Time quintet. Five-part harmonies and instruments indigenous to NC make this group a must-see act. Music that no one can pigeonhole. Is it Old Time? Is it Bluegrass? Folk? C & W? Western Swing? About all that can be said is, no matter how it is described, it is filtered through the traditional acoustic instruments indigenous to Western North Carolina. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.

Info

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music
828-765-9531
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Slight Departure - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Slight Departure - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Slight Departure - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Slight Departure - 2023-07-16 14:00:00 ical