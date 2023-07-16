× Expand Orchard at Altapass Slight Departure

Slight Departure is a Folk/Americana/Old Time quintet. Five-part harmonies and instruments indigenous to NC make this group a must-see act. Music that no one can pigeonhole. Is it Old Time? Is it Bluegrass? Folk? C & W? Western Swing? About all that can be said is, no matter how it is described, it is filtered through the traditional acoustic instruments indigenous to Western North Carolina. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.