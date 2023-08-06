Slight Departure
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
Slight Departure
Slight Departure is a Folk/Americana/Old Time quintet. Five-part harmonies and instruments indigenous to NC make this group a must-see act. Music that no one can pigeonhole. Is it Old Time? Is it Bluegrass? Folk? C & W? Western Swing? About all that can be said is, no matter how it is described, it is filtered through the traditional acoustic instruments indigenous to Western North Carolina. Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.