November 1 - January 20, 2025

Times: 7-9pm (11/1 & 11/2 only) | 6-9pm

Light up your Christmas with over half a million lights that will be on display for SkyLand’s Festival of Lights at The Ranch Presented by Food City. This light festival starts with many extravagant light displays as you embark on a scenic chairlift ride to the top of our Ranch. Enjoy spectacular western and traditional light structures, such as our 75’ Santa’s “Moo”ving Sleigh Ride, Rodeo at The Ranch, The Barnyard Posse, The Nativity on the Mountain, Ruckus on The Ranch, and so much more!

As you begin the walkthrough portion of our Festival of Lights, be sure to capture your family's picture in front of Antler Falls and our life-sized Nativity. Stroll through the illuminated tunnels and larger-than-life displays with your friends and family. Grab a partner and Dosey Doe to popular Christmas music and watch the dazzling light show in front of our 25’ Christmas tree, located in our Courtyard. Observe our illuminating immersive Christmas projection light show on our 35’ barns. Enjoy campfires, yard games, and Christmas movies sponsored by Food City. All can be found in our Backyard for endless hours of fun!

With all this holiday fun, you’re going to need some festive goodies and snacks from our North Pole Gingerbread Bakery. Be prepared to indulge in all-things-Christmas with our specialty Christmas menu that includes a unique variety of shakes, coffees, wassail, wine, and beer. Enjoy our gourmet hot chocolates, homemade cupcakes and cookies, everything gingerbread, s'mores, and holiday items you won’t find anywhere else. So, come and enjoy the cozy nights and Christmas lights at SkyLand Ranch. You will not want to miss this one-of-a-kind western light festival!