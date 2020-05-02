Sky Meadows Weekend Programs: May

Come explore the sights, smells, and sounds of Sky Meadows State Park each weekend in May.

Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market: Stop by for preserved products, seasonal produce from the Kitchen Garden, and eggs from the park’s flock of Barred Rock hens every Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, in the Historic Area.

The Settle's Kettle: Enjoy tasty treats made with 19th century cooking methods in the Log House on the first Saturday of the month, 12 pm – 3 pm, in the Historic Area.

The Farmer's Forge: Watch blacksmiths from the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac forge iron into farm tools on the first Saturday of the month, 12 pm – 3 pm, in the Historic Area.

$10/car parking fee.