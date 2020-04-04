Sky Meadows Weekend Programs: April
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Come explore the sights, smells, and sounds of Sky Meadows State Park each weekend in April.
Friends of Sky Meadows Farm Market: Stop by for preserved products, seasonal produce from the Kitchen Garden, and eggs from the park’s flock of Barred Rock hens every Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, in the Historic Area.
The Settle's Kettle: Enjoy tasty treats made with 19th century cooking methods in the Log House on the first Saturday of the month, 12 pm – 3 pm, in the Historic Area.
The Farmer's Forge: Watch blacksmiths from the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac forge iron into farm tools on the first Saturday of the month, 12 pm – 3 pm, in the Historic Area.
$10/car parking fee.