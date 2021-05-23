Six-Button Mess - Civil War Encampment

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers A soldier's accoutrements

Historic Area.

Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the Six-Button Mess as they perform daily tasks of the Confederate soldiers. See how soldiers would pass time while at camp, the rations they were issued, and how those rations would be prepared.

Program adjustments in response to COVID-19: Social distancing and facemasks required for the duration of activities.

$10/car parking fee.