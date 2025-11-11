× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents SISTER ACT November 7-15 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents SISTER ACT, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner, additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, November 7-15 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre, inside the John S. Burd Center for the Performing Arts.

The show is sponsored by Jacobs Media and WDUN.

An opening night reception, catered by Tupelo Honey, follows the November 7 performance.

When nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she’s hidden in the last place anyone would look—a convent. Disguised as a nun, Deloris brings her flair for music and mischief to the quiet choir, shaking up the church and the community. With rousing gospel numbers, soulful ballads, and a whole lot of sisterhood, Sister Act is an irresistible musical celebration of friendship, faith, and finding your voice in the unlikeliest of places. Recommended for ages 13+ for mild language, suggestive humor, and adult themes.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is an inter-collegiate theatre collaboration between Brenau University and the University of North Georgia.

For tickets or more information, visit GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.