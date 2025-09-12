Sippin' In Simpsonville: Fall Wine Tasting

Join us downtown on Friday, September 12, 2025, for wine tastings, retail vendors, art displays, live music, and more!

Sippin' in Simpsonville's Fall Wine Tasting Presented by Weichert, Realtors - Shaun & Shari Group is a wine tasting tour of Simpsonville's downtown shops and local businesses. Ticket holders will enjoy local and regional wines, retail vendors and local art, live music, and Simpsonville's downtown atmosphere as they walk along the tasting route! This year's route will feature more than 25 businesses pouring 1oz. samples of local, regional, and unique wines.

Guest Ticket Options & Prices

Regular Tickets: $30 in advance, $45 day of

Regular Tickets include all tastings and a commemorative tasting glass.

Week-of pricing goes into effect at 6:00 pm on 9/8.

VIP Tickets: $50 in advance, $65 day of

VIP Tickets include all tastings and the commemorative tasting glass,

PLUS early check-in options, a bottle of your favorite wine to take home, and a VIP gift.

Designated Drivers & Non-Drinking Guests: No Ticket Required

Designated drivers and non-drinking guests do not need to purchase a ticket. Tickets are only required for guests who wish to partake in the wine tasting. Guests who aren't interested in the tastings will still be able to enter the event, enjoy live music, food vendors and restaurants, retail vendors, and more.