× Expand Kaitlyn Phipps Photography Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy 6 weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 - Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family. Hayrides to a 10-acre pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind boggling 5 acre corn maze, and visit with Sinkland's farm animals. We feature Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides, pony rides, a huge kid’s zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line and many games. Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Have your face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day.

Hours: Thursdays/Fridays 4-8pm with Limited Activities and Saturdays/Sundays 10am-5pm with our Full Program.

Everyone always enjoys Sinkland's entertainment such as blacksmith demonstrations, local live music, and A capella groups while sipping adult beverages on the terrace. You can watch pig racing, try your luck at our famous Bad AXE Throw and feast with local food trucks. The festival grounds include the area's most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques.

We have been voted the Best Pumpkin Patch in Virginia and Best Farm to Visit.

Sinkland Farms will also host some of the best bands in the area.

Weekend Music Schedule 1-4pm:

Sept 24 - Leslie Brooks

Sept 25 - Jake and Jess

Oct 1 - Lily Comer

Oct 2 - The Groove Houndz

Oct 8 - Howlin' Mudbellies

Oct 9 - Marie Anderson

Oct 15 - Java Brothers with Connie McCardle

Oct 16 - Leslie Brooks and Al Coffey

1-3pm - TechNotes A Cappella from Virginia Tech

Hokie Spirit weekend (Hokie Bird, ROTC Band and VT Cheerleaders)

Oct 22 - Last Chance Band

Oct 23 - LP Kelly

Oct 29 - Spring Fed Roots

Oct 30 - Indian Run Stringband

Admission:

Thursdays/Fridays - $12 per adult, $11 seniors/military/first responders, and free for children 3 and under.

Saturdays/Sundays - $15 per adult, $14 seniors/military/first responders, and free for children 3 and under.

Admission includes: parking, hayride to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, live music (Sat/Sun afternoon), Kidz Zone games, access to food trucks and local vendors, and more!

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival-about

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-festival

Video: https://youtu.be/fricgizK-b8

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073