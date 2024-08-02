× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Sunflower Festival

Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Sunflower Festival

Enjoy 3 weekends August 2-18 jam-packed with activities!

1. Acres of summer sunflowers

2. Kidz Zone full of fun - face painting, giant slide, playground, play stations, barrel rides, & so much more

3. Shop local with artisans and crafters

4. Farm-ily Animals

5. Pony Rides

6. Visit the cottage shop - full of goodies including ice cream

7. Live music

8. Line dancing

9. Special discounts for professional photographers

10. Taste a variety of foods from local food trucks

11. Beer & wine on the terrace

When: August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays 3-9pm

Admission: $12 adults, $10 kids 4-12, free for kids 3 and under

Admission includes: parking, 1 Sunflower per adult ticket, access to sunflower fields and walking trails, local vendors, access to food trucks, live music, Kidz Zone, games, learning stations, and more!

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-sunflower-festival-2024

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Voted “Most Unique Festival” by Blue Ridge Country Magazine, Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival is the perfect addition to your family’s summer vacation plans! As always at Sinkland, there will be something fun for every age!