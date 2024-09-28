× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Sinkland Farms 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy 5 weekends (Fri-Sun) Sept 27 - Oct 27, jam-packed with activities, live music, food, and fun for the whole family. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind boggling 5 acre corn maze, and visit with Sinkland's farm animals. We feature Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides, pony rides, a huge kid’s zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line and many games. Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Some attractions at extra charge. Have your face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day. Look for the Scarecrow on weekends! Plus, enjoy live music with beer & wine on the terrace, and food trucks on-site.

Punkin' Chunkin' will be slinging pumpkins with their new catapult on Oct 5th and 6th. Everyone always enjoys Sinkland's entertainment such as blacksmith demonstrations, local live music, and Acapella groups. You can watch pig racing, and feast with local food trucks. The festival grounds include the area's most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques.

Sinkland Farms has been voted the Best Pumpkin Patch in Virginia and Best Farm to Visit.

When: Sept 27-Oct 27

Fridays 4pm-8pm (with limited activities)

Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm (with full schedule)

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission:

Fridays - $12 per person, $11 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under

Saturdays/Sundays - $15 per person, $14 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under

Groups of 10 or more receive $1 off each General Admission ticket when purchased online.

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-pumpkin-festival-2024