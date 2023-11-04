Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073

Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 4-5 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will include all of the fun family activities following the Pumpkin Festival, including our 5 acre corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, kids zone activities including new Giant Jump Pad and Spider Climber. Plus visit the animal barn, 6 food trucks, 12-15 arts and crafts vendors and more.

Saturday, Nov 4 live music with Jimothy, a genre-spanning variety band 1-4pm. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will bring 3 education ambassadors.

Sunday, Nov 5 live music with The Hot Mamas, an all-female singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist collective 1-4pm.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
