Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival
to
Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival
Sinkland Farms 1st Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 4-5 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will include all of the fun family activities following the Pumpkin Festival, including our 5 acre corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, kids zone activities including new Giant Jump Pad and Spider Climber. Plus visit the animal barn, 6 food trucks, 12-15 arts and crafts vendors and more.
Saturday, Nov 4 live music with Jimothy, a genre-spanning variety band 1-4pm. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will bring 3 education ambassadors.
Sunday, Nov 5 live music with The Hot Mamas, an all-female singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist collective 1-4pm.