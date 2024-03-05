Sing & Swing: A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production

× Expand Jazz at Lincoln Center website. Bria and Benny of Sing & Swing.

For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center, under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture and arts education globally. The Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS touring initiative provides an affordable opportunity to present great jazz programming, featuring up-and-coming musicians who have been identified as rising stars by Jazz at Lincoln Center. After the success of the Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS: Songs We Love tour, this new and highly anticipated touring project from Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS celebrates the Great American Songbook in all of its playful — and sophisticated — glory, brought to life by two of this generation’s brightest stars.

Each armed with prodigious trumpet talent and vocal charm, Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III will relive and re-imagine some of the classic partners in jazz and popular song, including Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin and Peggy Lee. Featuring songs by Gershwin, Ellington, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and many more, and joined by a who’s who of New York all-stars, this is an “unforgettable” evening of singin’ and swingin’ with Bria and Benny.