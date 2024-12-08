On Sunday, December 8th, 2024 the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Simpsonville will proudly host Simpsonville’s Christmas Parade, Presented by Weichert, Realtors – Shaun & Shari Group. This event is a community favorite, and a great chance for the season's first sighting of Santa! This year’s event will feature an overall theme: Christmas Through the Decades. People's Choice Awards will be given to the top three most popular entries!