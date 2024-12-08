Simpsonville's Christmas Parade
Simpsonville Simpsonville, South Carolina 29681
On Sunday, December 8th, 2024 the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Simpsonville will proudly host Simpsonville’s Christmas Parade, Presented by Weichert, Realtors – Shaun & Shari Group. This event is a community favorite, and a great chance for the season's first sighting of Santa! This year’s event will feature an overall theme: Christmas Through the Decades. People's Choice Awards will be given to the top three most popular entries!
Simpsonville Simpsonville, South Carolina 29681
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family