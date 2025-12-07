Simpsonville Christmas Parade

The Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Simpsonville will proudly host Simpsonville’s Christmas Parade Sunday, December 7, 2025, presented by Weichert, Realtors – Shaun & Shari Group. This event is a community favorite and a great chance for the season's first sighting of Santa! This year’s event will feature an overall theme of Winter Wonderland. People's Choice Awards will be given to the top three most popular entries!

Parade Route Information:

The 2025 parade route will run north to south along N.E. & S.E. Main Street through downtown Simpsonville. The official starting point for the parade will be on N.E. Main Street at S. Pliney Circle. The end point will be on S.E. Main Street at Loma Street.